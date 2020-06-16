Raymond James Weighs in on Ensign Energy Services Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.76.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.26 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$462,839.54.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

