Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $198.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.