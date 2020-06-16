Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT) Critical Survey

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rand Capital and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rand Capital and C-Bond Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $2.72 million 6.94 -$2.29 million N/A N/A C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 1.83 -$10.96 million ($0.08) -0.10

Rand Capital has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -87.69% 1.03% 0.81% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rand Capital beats C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

