Quotient Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quotient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $583.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quotient by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quotient by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quotient by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quotient news, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.