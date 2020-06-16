QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Financial Analysis

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 4.04% 8.57% 5.86% International Money Express 6.74% 61.48% 13.21%

88.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $455.15 million 1.22 $62.48 million $1.18 9.03 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.46 $19.61 million $0.82 14.93

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuinStreet and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than International Money Express.

Summary

QuinStreet beats International Money Express on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

