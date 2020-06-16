Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $203.44 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $62,815,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

