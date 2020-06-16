QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

Press coverage about QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QF Liquidation earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTWWQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. QF Liquidation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power.

