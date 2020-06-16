Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

