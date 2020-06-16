Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

