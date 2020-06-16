Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Issued By B. Riley

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StarTek in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRT. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StarTek by 1,745.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 541,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in StarTek by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

