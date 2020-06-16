Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $109.83 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,718,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,882,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,342 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

