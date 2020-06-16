Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

CHWY opened at $46.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

