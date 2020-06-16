Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for John Bean Technologies Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of JBT opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 411.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

