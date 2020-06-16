Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

PFSI opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $354,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,749. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

