Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

