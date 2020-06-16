Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $38.96 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In related news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,524,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,139,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,183,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.