Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

