Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised by SunTrust Banks

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

