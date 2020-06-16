Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted by Analyst

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

