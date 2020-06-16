Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Issued By KeyCorp

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Olin stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 91.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

