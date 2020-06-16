Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $93.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

