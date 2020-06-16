Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

EOG opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.