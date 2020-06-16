Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

