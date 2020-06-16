Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised by Analyst

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ETSY opened at $83.91 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,061 shares of company stock valued at $17,570,751. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

