Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canopy Growth Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the marijuana producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Laurentian raised Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Shares of CGC opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.60. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,803,510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 418,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

