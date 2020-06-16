Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $117.37 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

