Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

