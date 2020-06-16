Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Provention Bio stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.99. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

