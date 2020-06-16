Proton Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.05865569 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

