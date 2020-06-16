Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Principal Financial Group worth $143,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $160,377,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

