Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.67 ($2.16).

PHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 179 ($2.28) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target (up previously from GBX 168 ($2.14)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £562.65 ($716.11).

Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.80 ($2.02). 1,440,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,202. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.60 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.