President Energy (LON:PPC) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday.

Shares of President Energy stock opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

