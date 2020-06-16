Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

