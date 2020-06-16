Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.27.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TSE PD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.15. 196,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

