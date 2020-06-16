Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $52,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 13,467 shares of company stock valued at $173,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

