Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 13.67% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $76,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.73% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

