PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

