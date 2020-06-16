PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

