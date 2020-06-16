PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $22.89.
PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 138.13%.
About PlusTherapeuticsInc .
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.
