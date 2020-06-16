Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 425 ($5.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 181 ($2.30) to GBX 204 ($2.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323.43 ($4.12).

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 308.99 ($3.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 462.30 ($5.88).

In related news, insider Mor Weizer purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £52,820 ($67,226.68). Also, insider Andrew Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £58,050 ($73,883.16).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.