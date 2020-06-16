Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 576,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.36. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 236,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

