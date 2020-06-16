Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 576,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.36. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.
