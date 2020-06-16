Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PPBI. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

