Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.