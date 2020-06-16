Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,702,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

