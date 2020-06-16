Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

