Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $88,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

