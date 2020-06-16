Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $16,733,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 462,752 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.73. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

