Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.58.
Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $77,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PHR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 116,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
