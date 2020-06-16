Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $77,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phreesia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 116,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.