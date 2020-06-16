Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.76% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $42,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,562. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a quick ratio of 57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

