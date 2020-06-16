Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

PEB opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.