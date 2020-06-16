Pascal (PASC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,234.00

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Pascal has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Pascal has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $26,234.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pascal

Pascal is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 31,868,750 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Trading

Pascal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.

